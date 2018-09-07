Quake death toll rises to 16 in Japan Tokyo, Sept.7 (BNA): the death in the aftermath of the earthquake which devastated the northern parts of Japan rose to 16.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a statement announcing the updated death toll.



Japanese media quoted the Japanese Premier saying that there are still missing people in the Island of Hokkaido in the aftermath of the quake which jolted the area. Water supplies were cutting, affecting thousands of houses in the quake-hit areas.



AHN



عدد القراءات : 87 اخر تحديث : 2018/09/07 - 26 : 11 AM