House damaged in border shelling

2018/07/31 - 39 : 07 PM
Riyadh, July31 (BNA): A house was damaged in a border shelling which targeted the province of Jazan. Three military projectiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias from the Yemeni territories hit the house in the village of Al-Mahanish in the governorate of Samta.
Jazan Civil Defence official media spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Yahya Abdulla Al-Qahtani said that the house was damaged without causing casualties.
