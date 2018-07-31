Tuesday   31 Jul 2018  
فيديو بنا زمان صور بنا زمان
House damaged in border shelling
2018/07/31 - 39 : 07 PM
Riyadh, July31 (BNA): A house was damaged in a border shelling which targeted the province of Jazan. Three military projectiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias from the Yemeni territories hit the house in the village of Al-Mahanish in the governorate of Samta.
Jazan Civil Defence official media spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Yahya Abdulla Al-Qahtani said that the house was damaged without causing casualties.





A H N

BNA 1612 GMT 2018/07/31


عدد القراءات : 10         اخر تحديث : 2018/07/31 - 01 : 08 PM
جميع الحقوق محفوظة , هيئة شؤون الإعلام 2017 © عن بنا | اتصل بنا | سياسة الخصوصيه | اتفاقية الاستخدام | صحف محلية | RSS | English