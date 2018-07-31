House damaged in border shelling Riyadh, July31 (BNA): A house was damaged in a border shelling which targeted the province of Jazan. Three military projectiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias from the Yemeni territories hit the house in the village of Al-Mahanish in the governorate of Samta.

Jazan Civil Defence official media spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Yahya Abdulla Al-Qahtani said that the house was damaged without causing casualties.











