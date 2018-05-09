Bahrain-US relations hailed Manama, May 9 (BNA): On the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R. Alzayani met Kush Choksy, Senior Vice President for Middle East and Turkey Affairs of the US Chamber of Commerce.



During, the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of such meetings in enhancing joint action and mutual cooperation between all concerned parties in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America, in order to develop these relations to achieve the common objectives and ambitious strategies of the two countries. The minister praised the role played by the US Chamber of Commerce with the Bahraini side in all joint activities, and its role in enhancing economic relations between the two friendly countries.









A H N



BNA 1737 GMT 2018/05/09





عدد القراءات : 1 اخر تحديث : 2018/05/09 - 48 : 08 PM