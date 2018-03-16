Security Council condemns Houthi missile strikes



New York, Mar.16 (BNA): The United Nations (UN) Security Council strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile strikes targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





The UN statement cited particularly the ballistic missiles which were launched against Saudi Arabia on the 19th of December and 14th of February, targeting civilian areas indiscriminately.





The statement welcomed pledges made by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to support UN humanitarian efforts in Yemen. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have pledged to pay $1 billion in support of UN efforts in Yemen for 2018.









AHN







