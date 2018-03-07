Bahraini-Italian cooperation lauded

Manama, Mar. 7 (BNA): Representatives Council Speaker Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malla stressed the parliaments' role in boosting cooperation between countries. He said the parliamentary diplomacy has become a key factor in developing relations.



The Representatives Council Speaker was speaking as he received today Italian Ambassador to Bahrain Domenico Bellato, in the presence of MP Abdulrahman Bumjid. He hailed outstanding relations between Bahrain and Italy and growing cooperation between both countries mainly in the parliamentary field.



