Emirati-Italian relations discussed Abu Dhabi, Jan. 20 (BNA): Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelino Alfano who is on a visit to Abu Dhabi to attend the third session of the UAE-Italy strategic dialogue.



The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of bolstering it as well as the main chapters of the strategic dialogue, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. They also reviewed both countries’ efforts to achieve regional security and stability as well as issues of common interest.







